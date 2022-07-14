Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Dorset Downs' black points are no disadvantage, says ASWS judge

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 15 2022 - 11:11am, first published July 14 2022 - 8:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Although there was only one exhibitor in the Australian Sheep & Wool Show Dorset Down section, judge John Eccles says it would be foolish to write the breed off.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.