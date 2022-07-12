Australia's peak rural transporters association has raised concerns over state government plans to privatise VicRoads licencing and registration functions.
The government will sell the sections for 40 years to raise $7.9 billion.
While the state government will retain ownership of the service, it will be run by a consortium of Aware Super, Australian Retirement Trust and Macquarie Asset Management.
Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters' Association chief executive Matthew Munro said heavy vehicle chargers were based on cost recovery and set through a formula, worked out by the National Transport Commission
"There is an administrative component and a road consumption component, split into a road user charge and a registration charge," Mr Munro said.
"We would be very concerned if there was any change in the quantum of the registration charge levied on heavy vehicles - that would be going well beyond the agreed formula for cost recovery and put profits in the pockets of investors.
"That is not the purpose of the heavy vehicle charge and goes against the agreed formula for its calculation."
Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas said monies raised from the sale would go to the Victorian Future Fund to address pandemic debt.
The state government would continue to control data, privacy provisions and essential fee prices, and would recommence all operations after the partnership ends.
"This is not a privatisation in anybody's language," Mr Pallas said.
"We're always looking to see how we can drive better services, better performance, but we will never divest the ownership of assets."
Independent integrity bodies, including the Victorian Ombudsman, will still provide oversight.
Mr Munro said he didn't think any other state had gone down the path of privatisation.
"All other states apply a similar heavy vehicle charge, there is an administration charge, which is the cost of the regulation of the industry, which includes things like enforcement.
"There is a road user charge, which is for the consumption of the road asset."
That was fairly uniform, across all states and territories.
"We would be concerned if the change resulted in an increase in heavy vehicle charges," Mr Munro said.
"That is going outside what we have agreed, in fair cost recovery, and putting profits in the pockets of investors, at the expense of industry."
Additional charges would find their way into industry and the cost of transport in Australia.
Mr Munro said ALTRA had only just heard about the changes.
"We didn't receive any notification this was going to happen - we will raise it with the government," he said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
