Animal welfare course for young livestock competitors offered for free

July 14 2022 - 9:15pm
FAME: Georgia Sieben with her blue sash.

Young livestock competitors at the 582 agricultural shows around Australia are being encouraged to complete a free online course in animal welfare and handling standards offered by the peak body for agricultural shows.

