Compliance audit of G-MW finds "room for improvement"

July 12 2022 - 6:00am
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT: Inspector-General of Water Compliance Troy Grant found there was room for improvement at Goulburn-Murray Water.

The Inspector-General of Water Compliance has found there is "room for improvement", when it comes to Goulburn Murray Water's compliance with disclosure obligations under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

