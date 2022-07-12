The Inspector-General of Water Compliance has found there is "room for improvement", when it comes to Goulburn Murray Water's compliance with disclosure obligations under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
This audit is part of the IGWC workplan conducted to ensure that the water market is fair, transparent and operating in line with Basin Plan Water Trading Rules.
"We know from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission water markets inquiry that a wide range of improvements to Basin water markets are needed," Inspector-General Troy Grant said.
"While that work is underway by others, I am focused on enforcing the current rules in the Basin Plan."
The first audit report, issued since the IGWC was established in August 2021, focussed on G-MW.
The audit found that although G-MW has systems and processes in place, further improvements were needed to ensure that all relevant interests were properly identified, and GMW could verify that other parties were notified of these interests where they exist.
Mr Grant said there was room for improvement for GMW.
"We were able to independently confirm that the number of trades and volume of water affected by GMW's dual role is proportionately quite low and not a significant risk to water markets," Mr Grant said.
"This helps build community trust and confidence."
The audit also recommended that better records should be maintained so applications submitted for approval can be reconciled with trade information that is published.
"I was encouraged by GMW's response to this audit and its desire for strong compliance with its disclosure obligations under the Basin Plan," he said
"I welcome their commitment to action the recommendations provided in the audit report.
"This will significantly reduce the risk of any future non-compliance with disclosure obligations under the Basin Plan."
GMW was selected for the audit as it is an approval authority for water trades.
As an approval authority, it has disclosure obligations under the Basin Plan where it has a legal, equitable or commercial interest in any trade submitted for approval.
Planning and fieldwork for this audit was conducted by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA).
