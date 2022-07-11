Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Ballarat vet calls on sheep producers to shore up their feed in coming months

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
July 11 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHEEP FEED: Dr Monica Dickson says producers need to make sure they are giving a healthy amount nutritious feed ahead of the wet months ahead.

A concerted effort by producers to keep worm infection under control, and sufficient feed will be the main concern for sheep producers in the upcoming cold and wet weather system.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.