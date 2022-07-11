An easy drive from Wangaratta, Myrtleford or Beechworth with fertile red gum flats, a nice house and a very manageable set up, the 55-hectare Weeroona is the perfect retreat for a professional or farmer not-quite-ready to retire.
At Whorouly in Victoria's north east, the 136-acre property is expected to fetch $2.3 million to $2.5m at auction on August 6.
Advertisement
Elders agent Michael Everard said land rarely came up for sale around the Ovens and Weerona itself had been held in one family for almost 50 years.
Vendor Norm Bussell said he'd set Weeroona up to "run like clockwork" so he could pursue some of his off-farm interests, too.
Mr Bussell had a 144-game VFL career with Hawthorn and played in the Hawks' 1971 premiership team.
Now, he and partner Annie are selling Weeroona to fully retire and move into Wangaratta.
The couple run Angus and Angus/Charolais-cross breeders, retaining some female progeny as replacements and selling the remaining calves.
The cattle graze lush river flats on Weeroona's double frontage to the Whorouly Creek, a reliable Ovens River tributary.
READ MORE:
Overlooking them is the crisp white timber homestead set in gardens with specimen trees, an orchard and vegetable patch.
Mr Bussell said there was always some home-grown produce ready to pick.
The 35-square homestead offers four bedrooms with ensuite and two more bathrooms, a home office and extensive lounge, dining and outdoor deck areas beautifully presented for hosting friends and family.
Elders Real Estate agents Michael Everard said Weeroona's location was another drawcard when it came to entertainment.
It is positioned within easy reach of the north-east's food and wine regions, and the snowfields of Mt Hotham and Falls Creek.
Weerona is also less than a 30-minute commute from three regional centres, Wangaratta, Myrtleford and Beechworth.
Like the homestead, with its rooftop solar that keeps power bills to just a couple of dollars per day, the farm is set up for manageability.
A set of steel yards, crush and loading race are matched with with nine paddocks, several dams, a licensed bore and a 12.3-megalitre stock and domestic pumping right.
An original steel tobacco drying kiln has been retained for additional storage but there's the possibility of extension for another purpose.
Advertisement
Because no farm would be complete without ample shedding, there's four-bay powered and concrete-floored machinery shed, a large hay shed currently stocked with 70 big round bales, and a chicken run.
Call Elders Real Estate agents Michael Everard on 0408 653 161 or Dave Colvin on 0407 500 239.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.