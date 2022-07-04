Stock & Land

GMW's annual maintenance program hits half way mark

Updated July 8 2022 - 4:46am, first published July 4 2022 - 11:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINTER WORKS: Work at Yarrawonga Weir.

Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is well past the halfway point of its 2022 Winter Works program, making considerable progress on several capital and maintenance projects.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.