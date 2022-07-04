Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is well past the halfway point of its 2022 Winter Works program, making considerable progress on several capital and maintenance projects.
The annual program takes place during the irrigation shutdown period from May 15 to August 14.
GMW Infrastructure Delivery Services general manager Warren Jose said a significant amount of work would be completed during the three months.
"This year's Winter Works program, we're investing about $6 million," Mr Jose said.
"That covers desilting, weed treatment and major upgrades to assets such as bridges, culverts and regulator structures.
"We're treating weeds in around 200km of channel this winter, which is almost five per cent of our total network.
"We are also removing silt from about 100km of channels."
The work would enhance flows and ensure water got through to customers and where it was needed.
This year, GMW was also undertaking repairs on many of its irrigation flume gates.
"Our flume gates are the integral units that regulate flow throughout the network," Mr Jose said.
"We're repairing, replacing or refurbishing 60 of them, which is quite a significant number."
Cranes were being used to lift them out, with the aim of repairing them in place.
"But where we can't, we lift them out, transfer them to our regional workshops and repair them there," he said.
The irrigation off-season only provided a short window for GMW to complete a large amount of work, but Mr Jose said detailed planning ensured the organisation would meet its targets.
"It's a very busy and intense period. On any given day, we would have a minimum of 100 staff in the field working on these jobs," he said.
"It's in the order of 4000 man-hours a week, with contractors assisting on top of that
"It's only when the network is out of season like it is now that we get the chance to refurbish or replace assets that are normally underwater."
