US court limits federal power to curb CO2

July 3 2022 - 9:00pm
The US Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 that the EPA has limited authority to regulate emissions.

The US Supreme Court has imposed limits on the federal government's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants in a ruling that will undermine President Joe Biden's plans to tackle climate change.

