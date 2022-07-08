A view from readers and their paddocks

Winter calving has started for some beef producers in Victoria, including Bookaar grazier Margaret Hallyburton.
Mrs Hallyburton runs an Angus breeding operation at Boiardo and recently captured a photo of her daughter's dog, Maggie, helping her check on the June-drop calves.
Meanwhile, regular contributor Bindi Whitehead snapped a photo of a Willie Wagtail on top of one of her composite rams at Minhamite.
She said the two were best mates.
In central-west NSW, Valentina Aliprandi sent in a photo of her friend Imogen Thurgate riding Tinagaroo Cherry at Canowindra, NSW.
"I'm a university student and I do freelance photography and videography," Ms Aliprandi said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
