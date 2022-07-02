Law-makers are monitoring the response by gun sellers to a new safety standard which outlaws not the firearm but battery-powered sights.
Hunting groups are claiming firearm retailers were not consulted before the new ban on button batteries came into force.
Advertisement
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has rejected that claim, and said they had been consulting widely for 18 months about the introduction of new mandatory rules.
This new consumer law means popular red dot and holographic gun sights fail to comply and must be withdrawn from sale.
Almost all of these popular sights are powered by a button battery which can be easily accessed by a coin used as a screwdriver.
It appears existing owners of the battery-powered sights will be allowed to keep them but existing inventory held by firearm retailers around the country cannot be sold.
Hunting groups claim they were blindsided by the move.
The law in question is called the Consumer Goods (Products Containing Button/Coin Batteries) Safety Standard.
It also applies to remote controls, toys, anything which contains the button batteries.
The new safety standard is designed to regulate the use of these batteries which have caused serious injuries to children.
There are fines of up to $10 million for businesses and $500,000 for individuals breaching the laws.
An ACCC spokeswoman said the commission "consulted widely" with consumers, retailers, manufacturers and health practitioners regarding the hazards presented by button/coin batteries and the need to make the mandatory standards.
The spokeswoman said the standards were made public in December 2020 and businesses have had 18-moinths to get ready before they took effect on June 22.
"During this transition period the ACCC has engaged with industry representative bodies, retailers, battery manufacturers and other groups to support compliance with the standards as soon as possible."
Hunting lobby groups like the Shooting Industry Foundation of Australia and Shooters Union Australia said the firearms industry was not forewarned about the new standard.
The hunting groups say they have made urgent approaches to the government for more information.
The ACCC said it would "work with affected stakeholders" impacted by the changes.
Advertisement
"We appreciate the steps the firearms industry has taken to ensure non-compliant products have been removed from sale."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.