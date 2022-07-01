The High Country Quilters, Mansfield, have spent a decade using their talents to help some of Victoria's most vulnerable children.
The group of women from Mansfield have made and donated dozens of quilts every year to children suffering from cancer at the Monash Children's Hospital.
After a personal connection of one of the members to the Monash Children's Hospital Cancer Centre (MCCC), the High Country Quilters wanted to use their skills to give back and support children and their families.
In April 2022, the group also threw their support behind Southern Cross Kids' Camps, donating a further 16 handmade quilts for the first high country camp which worked with children from the region.
Southern Cross Kids' Camps works with disadvantaged primary-aged children who have suffered abuse and neglect, running a series of camps across Australia.
The High Country Quilters ensured each child attending received a quilt to keep and take home after the camp.
High Country Quilter Kath Mahoney said the group planned to support this initiative for local children again next year in addition to their annual support for the MCCC.
Ms Mahoney said the group of approximately 15 locals met monthly, donating their time, skills and products to children in need.
"We also do our own work, but we are very community minded and try to do something to help children with cancer," she said.
She said the quilters were grateful for the ongoing community support that they receive, with particular mention of the Mansfield Men's Shed.
While the quilting group is all voluntary, they have put together a fundraising raffle to improve and upgrade their equipment and provide fabrics for the year to come.
Ms Mahoney said the group has opened tickets for a raffle of an impressive queen bed quilt which has been donated and is valued at $2000.
"One of our members quilted this quilt on a domestic machine, which is no mean feat," she said.
"She has donated it to the group so that we can raise funds for upgrading to a bigger machine and improve the quality of our finishes."
The raffle will be drawn on 30th August with tickets at $5 each.
More information can be found at www.highcountryquilters.blogspot.com
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
