A farmer has died after becoming entrapped in a harvesting machine on a property at Gembrook yesterday.
It's thought the 82-year-old man had been working alone on the harvester in a paddock before he was found unresponsive at around 10am.
Ambulance Victoria and the CFA were on the scene and worked with Victoria Police to remove the man's body from the machine.
The man's family have been notified his death, and WorkSafe Victoria say they are investigating the incident.
A police spokesperson said a report was being prepared by police for the Coroner.
The incident brings the number of people who have died in a workplace to 24 for 2022, six fewer than at the same time last year.
Of those 24 workplace deaths in this year, six of those have been in eithe the agriculture, forestry or fishing industries.
The incident comes after the death of a Crowlands man who died in an on-farm incident in May.
More to come...
