Gembrook farmer dies in harvesting machine incident while working alone

Updated June 30 2022 - 1:53am, first published 12:00am
ON FARM DEATH: The 82 year-old Gembrook harvestor was found unresponsive after 10am yesterday.

A farmer has died after becoming entrapped in a harvesting machine on a property at Gembrook yesterday.

