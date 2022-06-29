Stock & Land
Farmers near Huntly urged to report sightings of alligator weed to Agriculture Victoria

June 29 2022 - 8:00am
NOXIOUS: The state-prohibited alligator weed has been found along a 30 kilometre stretch on Bendigo Creek near Huntly.

Biosecurity officers are working to reduce the spread of alligator weed which has been on a 30-kilometre stretch of Bendigo Creek.

