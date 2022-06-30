The Kyneton Livestock Agents Association's June store cattle sale reflected a typical winter market, with prices falling back a little from previous store sales.
Agents yarded about 550 cattle which offered a good collection of steers, but limited cows and calves and cross-bred cattle were seen in pens on the day.
Advertisement
Elders Kyneton stock agent Dean Coxon said the lower yarding and pared back prices were to be expected.
"We had a smaller yard of cattle, which was what you'd say would be the typical winters yarding," he said.
"The prices were back from $50 to $150 a head in some spots, but you could say in general it was definitely cheaper,"
Mr Coxon said that Kyneton's sale for May was "a very good sale" and agents were coming down somewhat a bit from those highs.
He also referenced similar resulting sales in nearby saleyards and said the store sale on Thursday was simply a reflection of that.
READ MORE:
"I would say the cattle market has come back [from its heights] everywhere, and we weren't exempt from that," he said.
Also as expected, lighter cattle were more prominent on Thursday than previous sales with those under 400kg making between 650 to 700 cents per kilogram.
Mr Coxon said the prices "wasn't a disaster" but cattle simply didn't quite make what they had been making previously.
The gallery had a moderate crowd of buyers which saw bidding not be too competitive, but agents were happy with the wide spectrum of buyers.
They included large and small feedlot operators as well as major commission buyer Duncan Brown purchasing cattle for clients in Wodonga.
"There was no extra buyers there, and there was actually a couple of regular visitors missing, which is a sign that things are a bit flatter," he said.
"In saying that, Midfield Meats were there and very strong in their buying and we had our regular local meat processors from Kyneton and Ballarat in the gallery being competitive too."
Local stock agents and restockers made up the rest of crowd on the day.
L & P Mudford sold 18 Angus steers, 350kg, for $2120.
Green Graziers sold three Angus steers, 390kg, for $2120.
Advertisement
Viewly sold six Angus steers, 330kg, for $1910.
J & S Tucker sold five Angus steers, 450kg for $2220.
D Mercieca sold two Red Angus cows and calves, for $2880 and Five Angus-cross cows and calves for $2460.
D Fitzpatrick, sold nine Angus-cross heifers, 380kg, for $1840.
F Sedlack sold three Angus-cross heifers, 430kg for $1800.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.