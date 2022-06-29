Buyers care more how pretty your farm looks rather than how productive it has been in today's red hot lifestyle market.
Agents say many buyers have little or no farm experience anyway and are more interested in location and views to be bothered whether the fences are upright.
One of the first questions to selling agents is whether the paddocks are leased to a real farmer so they can get on with their real job and enjoy their move to the country.
One block just on the market in Victoria's picturesque Yarra Valley fits the bill.
This apple, pear and lemon orchard on 29 hectares (71 acres) comes with four cool rooms, packing sheds and all the farm stuff.
But less than 80km from Melbourne's CBD, agents from Andrew McMath Real Estate saw the immediate appeal for lifestylers.
The orchard has all the space and hilly views the Yarra Valley is famous for.
It has about 1600 lemon trees plus 2500 apple and pear trees but the new owner might prefer to run horses and graze some cattle on its fertile soils.
This little farm at Gladysdale is on the market for between $2.4 million- $2.6 million.
All the shedding which made the orchard a success may be likely less interesting than the enormous brick veneer home with six bedrooms.
"Looking to escape the hustle and bustle and enjoy a quieter life?" - the agent's pitch is now well practiced.
The home has two living areas and two bathrooms.
There are views of the rolling hills from most rooms.
It also has an inground pool and a further cabin located close to one of the dams.
Those who are looking to maintain the farm are told it has three phase power, two four bay machinery sheds and a huge packing shed.
Yarra Junction is just 10 minutes away and the local primary school is just around the corner.
This is seen as a rare opportunity to secure a large acreage allotment in the sought after Yarra Valley.
For more information contact the agents at Andrew McMath Real Estate-Professions Yarra Valley on (03) 5967 1800.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
