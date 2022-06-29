Milk processors have continued to scramble over confirming milk supply, with another increase announced by major supplier Saputo on Wednesday.
The company announced on Wednesday it will increase its farmgate milk price to $9.40/kg MS.
"This is an increase of 21 cents per kilogram of butterfat and 42 cents per kilogram of protein. Our exclusive minimum price has been increased by the same rates," a Saputo spokesperson said.
"The non-exclusive minimum price is the price we will pay monthly to suppliers for non- exclusive supply of premium quality milk in each of the Northern Region, South-West Victoria and South Australia region, Gippsland region and Tasmania (including King Island).
"Exclusive milk supply agreements are available to suppliers in our Northern Region and South-West Victoria and South Australia region."
It the latest in a series of moves from suppliers big and small offering continual higher prices that are edging towards the $10 mark.
Earlier this month Bulla Dairy Foods offered the majority of suppliers a band of $9.50-$9.80/kg MS, while Australian Dairy Farmers Corporation rose its farmgate pricing to $9.55/kg MS.
Earlier this month Fonterra moved their farmgate milk price up to $9.10/kg MS.
Bega's recent rise to their farmgate milk price for Victorian and south-east SA suppliers was up to $9.10/kg MS.
In an example of how far prices have risen, Bulla was one of the first to provide a farmgate milk price in April, offered $7.40-$8/kg MS in April.
Other smaller and overseas suppliers like French-owned dairy processor Lactalis had also pushed its farmgate milk price over $9/kg MS, while Union Dairy Company has also raised their price to $9.50/kg MS.
