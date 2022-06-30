Aspiring agricultural leaders and keen students behind a camera feature in Webpics this week.
Eastern Victoria's Hannah Perkins, Bairnsdale, snapped a photo of one of her Kelpies working hard on her family's sheep property.
Meanwhile, another student, Lily Brown, captured a photo of one of her cows near Port Fairy.
The South West TAFE Warrnambool student loves taking photos of animals and aspires to be a stock agent.\
First-time contributor Brian O'Connell also features with a photo of an icy spider web.
The fine wool and prime lamb producer captured the photo at Wando Vale in the state's far west.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
