Producers from across the state have headed to the Victorian Sheep and Wool Show to showcase sheep and products from local suppliers.
The Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society hosted the show in the city's showgrounds, with producers entering all manner of breeds from Corriedales to English Leicesters in the main pavilion.
Other highlights included a two-day muster dog competition, a lamb butchering demonstration, and a showcase of fashion from local designers and retail outlets.
Events coordinator for the society Jacqueline Kalogerakis said the day had been an amazing collaboration of local Ballarat agricultural companies and producers, but also credited sheep producers who came from across the state for one of the first series of competitions in the sheep show season.
"[The society] is a nonprofit organisation, and all our sponsors from around Ballarat and Victoria have been amazing and supportive," she said.
"Ballarat Grammar was one of our sponsors this year and we are glad that a lot of their students took part in the show ... they run an amazing agricultural program and are very supportive of what the society does here.
"During the COVID pandemic, Ballarat was very keen on keeping this local, and we are wanting to continue that momentum, showcasing local producers like Kilderkin Gin and Cubby House Brewers."
Ms Kalogerakis said it was also important to incorporate the production line, and believed the presence of local weavers, and showcasing wool clothing during the fashion parades gave visitors a great insight into the wool industry in Australia.
"It is hard when you are competing with China and other overseas markets, so we try to showcase that there are local spinners and weavers, plus our trade showcasers like Green Fleece and Interknit who are doing great things producing quality local ugg boots and other clothing."
"This show used to be just sheep judging, but now we want to incorporate things like farm machinery and the working dogs competition run by Joe Spicer from the Muster Dogs program on the ABC.
"We do love having Joe here and his working dogs showcase runs at the same time, and while not technically part of the show here, they have been very supportive of us."
Ms Kalogerakis also thanked the judges, society staff and the society's sheep committee for their hard work on making the day happen.
