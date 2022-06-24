Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bulla Dairy Foods is the latest to raise its farmgate milk price

June 24 2022 - 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOO-VING UP: The latest rise in farmgate milk price by Bulla Dairy Foods is the highest in the market.

Farmgate milk prices are continuing their surge upwards, with suppliers getting closer to breaking a $10 threshold.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.