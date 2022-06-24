Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Off-farm winter tour for a group of Gippsland producers

June 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FARM TOUR: Gippsland Agricultural Group has taken more than 30 farmers on tour and visited Locke family of Fairview, Holbrook, NSW, in a recently limed wheat crop.

More than 30 farmers have taken the time to get off their farms in winter to go on a tour into north-eastern Victoria and southern NSW with the proactive farmer collective, the Gippsland Agricultural Group.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.