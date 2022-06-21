Saputo Dairy Australia has advised suppliers its opening weighted average farm gate milk price for non-exclusive supply has increased to $9.10 a kilogram Milk Solids.
The company said that was an increase of 21c/kg of butterfat and 42c/kg of protein.
A SDA spokesman said the processor's exclusive minimum price had been increased by the same rates.
Exclusive milk supply agreements are available to suppliers in the northern region, south-west Victoria and South Australia.
"The non-exclusive minimum price is the price we will pay monthly to suppliers for non-exclusive supply of premium quality milk in each of the northern region, south-west Victoria, South Australia, Gippsland and Tasmania, including King Island," the spokesman said.
