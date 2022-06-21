Stock & Land
Saputo Dairy Australia again increases its farmgate milk price

Updated June 21 2022 - 2:17am, first published 12:57am
FARMGATE PRICE INCREASE: Saputo Dairy Australia has again stepped-up its farmgate milk price.

Saputo Dairy Australia has advised suppliers its opening weighted average farm gate milk price for non-exclusive supply has increased to $9.10 a kilogram Milk Solids.

