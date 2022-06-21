Saputo Dairy Australia and Fonterra Australia have joined other processors by breaking the $9 a kilogram milk solids barrier.
Saputo advised suppliers on Tuesday its opening weighted average milk price for non-exclusive supply would increase to $9.10/kgMS.
The company said it was an increase of 21c/kg of butterfat and 42c/kg of protein.
Saputo opened in May with an average minimum price of $8.50kg/MS.
Fonterra followed suit on Wednesday with an average price of $9.10/kgMS, bumping it up from $8.80/kgMS.
Fonterra managing director René Dedoncker said the price would be made up of 25c/kg butterfat and 35c/kg protein.
"We appreciate there's a lot to weigh up with the milk price movements we've seen over the last few weeks, and I encourage you to speak to your area manager to find out what this price means for your farm," Mr Dedoncker said.
Milk supply agreements are due to be signed by July 1.
The counter offers from the big processors followed Bega Cheese which also went to $9.10kg/MS for its Victorian and south-east SA suppliers.
Northern Victorian and Riverina suppliers will get $9.25kg/MS under Bega.
Bega executive chairman Barry Irvin told the company's suppliers their opening average milk price would increase 30 cents.
"Whilst market fundamentals remain stable for our product returns, the competitive market for milk supply is very strong with many companies adjusting their milk prices over recent weeks impacting our competitive position," Mr Irvin said.
"We will endeavour to improve milk pricing should market circumstances allow and will continue to review milk pricing to ensure we are making a competitive offer to our suppliers for their milk."
Colac-based milk processor Bulla Dairy Foods remains atop of the processors' farmgate milk price pack
It has offered farmers up to $9.50kg/MS
The Australian Dairy Farmers Corporation lifted its average price to $9.30kg/MS, while Coles was offering up to $9.65kg/MS for the 2022-23 season.
Lactalis also pushed its farmgate milk price to $9.20-$9.30/kgMS.
