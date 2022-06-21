Family connections have seen a change in direction for Colac beef producers, the McCrabbs, who run Trident Angus, south of the town.
Since enlisting the help of former Warrnambool Nutrien Ag Solutions stock agent - cousin Rob McCrabb - they have embraced breeding, instead of bullock fattening.
Advertisement
He's helping the extended family, cousin Ron and his sons Austin and Lachlan, in the transition.
Mr McCrabb said he retired seven years ago but was happy to help the family.
"When Ron decided to go into cows, I bought them for him - I guess I'm their acting agent, at the moment," Rob MCrabb said.
"I just handle these few and they are happy with that - I guess I am on there as an agent, not as a relative.
"They wanted some really good cows, so I found them some but that's not easy to do - clearing sale cows are very hard to find."
Mr McCrabb said he managed to pick up several drafts of "tops of the drop".
"It's all gelled so far, but I have made it so they are my clients, so there's no pressure."
He said Ron McCrabb had a passion for breeding.
"I don't think the financials came into it, it was a passion to breed," he said.
"Ron could see there was more to this caper than just buying and selling steers."
He said the family was initially going to keep steers as well as the breeders.
"But I tried to explain to Austin, if you are going to breed cows and calves be a breeder, if you are going to be a fattener, fatten.
"You don't have enough space on a 126 ha farm to do both."
He said it didn't matter what weight or stage the steers were at "there's a market for them."
"That hasn't always been the case, so I tried to sow the seed, if you are going to be a breeder, particularly on a small farm, you line them up as weaners and that's when you sell 'em.
"That's when they look their best."
Read more:
Advertisement
Austin McCrabb said father Ron bought the property, which was initially an Angus stud, 45 years ago.
"We have always had Angus beef cattle, we grew up with them, we've always like them," he said.
"I grew up with them, and we started out on Angus and thought they were the way to go."
Now he, brother Lincoln and Ron run a 110 breeder self-replacing herd.
While the foundation bloodlines were from the Boonaroo, Lawson and Te Mania studs, the family was also buying trade steers, to background.
Advertisement
The cows, purchased by cousin Rob, were of the same bloodlines, along with females from Langi Kal Kal.
"The last two years, we have AI'd through Nationwide Artificial Breeders, Mt Noorat, to improve the genetics of the herd's female replacements," he said.
At Ballarat store sale, Trident sold its first, a pen of 10, 433kg, for $2630 or 607c/kg and its seconds, another pen of 10, 388kg, for $2520 or 649c/kg.
"Since we got back into the cows, this was the first lot of steers we had," Austin McCrabb said.
"Because its coming into winter, so we offloaded them."
The McCrabbs were aiming to target birth and 400-day weight and overall structure, as the most important traits in their weaners.
Advertisement
To keep the operation as efficiently as possible, without compromising on husbandry and genetic improvements, Trident also aimed for a compact calving season over six weeks.
"When we are fully stocked, we'll sell the weaners at the January sales," Mr McCrabb said.
The reliable rainfall on the property, just south of the Princes Highway, meant Trident could cut its rye and clover pastures for hay.
The property used hay rings and feeders, to reduce wastage, as well as practicing rotational grazing.
"The idea is to farm as efficiently as possible without compromising on husbandry and genetic improvement," he said.
And of the family connection?
Advertisement
"He's really come on scene with the property since we have gone back to breeding - we find him really good to deal with, it's great," Austin McCrabb said.
"He's started us off on the right track with the cows."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.