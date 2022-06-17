The sun briefly cracked through an overcast day in Ballarat as interstate buyers descended on the Central Victoria Livestock Exchange who were prepared to pay big dollars at the June store cattle sale.
South Australian buyer, Scott Creek, Creek Livestock, Mount Gambier, SA, was at the bidding rail early and joined feedlotters, Teys Charlton, Thomas Foods International and JBS in dominating purchases of the heavier pens at the CVLX where agents yarded 4171 head of cattle.
The early pens of heavy cattle set the tone for the day as feedlots bid strongly.
DJ and DJ Ryan sold 15 Angus steers, 690 kilograms, for $3400 a head or 492 cents a kilogram, and 14 Angus steers, 638kg, for $3260 or 510c/kg.
Melrete sold 13 Angus steers, 661kg, for $3300 or 499c/kg.
Stonehill Partners sold 26 Angus steers, 553kg, for $3040 or 549c/kg.
Kimray Pty Ltd sold a pen of 18 Angus steers, 611kg, for $3130 or 512c/kg, and a pen of 20 Angus steers, 607kg for $3100 or 510 c/kg.
Teys Australia Jindalee feedlot, Sprindale, NSW, snapped up a number of early pens weighing about the 500kg mark.
Agents agreed the sale overall was another strong showing in Ballarat, but heavy cattle prices backed off slightly compared last month's sale
"The heavy steers didn't have quite as much urgency in them as the last sale, but the last sale was an extremely strong one - possibly $70-80 cheaper a head," Nutrien Ballarat livestock agent John McKinnon said.
After the first lane of heavy cattle, commission buyers joined the fray including Campbell Ross, Duncan Brown and Sam McGrath with many cattle purchased for NSW and Queensland operations.
Some strong showing of mid-weight weaner cattle produced strong competition between buyers and resulted in another buoyant sale for those pens.
TB White & Sons livestock agent Tom Maddern said most weaner cattle made between 550-650c/kg.
"The best of the weaner steers were strong through to the last sale and sold to strong competition," he said.
"Some of the secondary steers were a little cheaper than the last sale, but again it was a very strong sale last time."
There was an impressive yarding of heifers, prompting strong bidding among the buyers.
"The heifer run was very good, topping out at about $2800 for low-to-mid 500kg heifers," Mr Maddern said
"We haven't had a run of heifers like that for a long time, we sold pen after pen of mid weighted heifers all making over $2500 which was a great result."
Elders Ballarat livestock manager Nick Gray said there was a slight adjustment in the make up of buyers.
"Most normal buyers were here, just lacking one or two northern buyers, but there were also some extra Victorian buyers from Mildura and Wangaratta," he said.
While this sale had some additional Victorian buyers, many of the cattle were still destined for interstate operations.
"Plenty of cattle are going north - as far as southern Queensland to go out into paddocks - as well as into NSW and SA," Mr Gray said.
Ben Nevis farms sold 13 Angus heifers, 192kg, for $1430 or 744c/kg.
Creek Livestock brought a number of pens of heifers.
Onlookers described the yarding as containing "good quality" stock, with a noticeable number of heavier steers on offer.
Notable pens include the following H Hurley who sold 15 Angus steers, 516kg, for $3000 or 581 c/kg
SM & HI Wilsher sold 12 Murdeduke-blood steers, 295kg, for $2110 or715c/kg.
Laanwaan sold 12 Angus steers, 303kg, for $2070 or 683c/kg.
Leo Kelly, sold 10 Angus steers, 356kg, for $2350 or 660c/kg.
W Fawcett sold 10 High Spa-blood steers, 571kg for $3080 or 539c/kg
KJ Hanrahan sold nine steers, 584kg, for $3080 or 527c/kg.
W Justice sold nine steers, 553kg, for $3000 or 542ckg.
DG Toohey sold 10 Angus steers, 425kg, for $2580 or 607c/kg.
Among the heifers, Fawcett sold six females, 560kg, for $2800 or 500c/kg.
AT Strawhorn sold five heifers, 548kg, for $2650 or 483c/kg.
Ormond Farms sold five Anvil-blood heifers, 568kg, for $2700 or 475c/kg.
Dunbar Park sold seven Angus heifers, 262kg, for $1550 or 591c/kg.
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
