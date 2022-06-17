Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Ballarat store cattle market dominated by feedlotters as cattle still head north

Rob Muirhead
By Rob Muirhead
Updated June 17 2022 - 6:10am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun briefly cracked through an overcast day in Ballarat as interstate buyers descended on the Central Victoria Livestock Exchange who were prepared to pay big dollars at the June store cattle sale.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Muirhead

Rob Muirhead

Journalist

Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.