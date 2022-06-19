The Victorian government, with National Party backing, has quadrupled noxious weed penalties to more than $87,000 while simultaneously triggering mass confusion leaving hunters fearful of being fined for sharing game meat.
Late last month, new legislation that updated 11 different agricultural laws was passed with the support of the opposition.
Both sides of politics say the media reports that followed were wrong.
Agriculture Victoria said recreational hunters harvesting wild game animals for personal use can either process it themselves or have it processed by an unlicensed service provider, such as a mobile butcher.
Personal use includes sharing the game meat with friends, family and pets.
On the other hand, hunters could be fined up to $18,174 if the game meat is shared as part of any sort of commercial arrangement, including an exchange or barter.
The Sporting Shooters' Association of Australia said it had been contacted by many concerned members.
"However, we are pleased to confirm that Victorian hunters have nothing to worry about and that the Bill in question made no material changes that would impact recreational hunters," a spokesperson said.
While the rules surrounding noxious weeds haven't changed much, the fines have.
Anyone found spreading noxious weeds through the movement of animals, vehicles or machinery, or even gravel contaminated with seeds or parts of a weed capable of taking root faces heavy penalties.
Maximum fines have ballooned to $43,617 for regionally-prohibited weeds and $87,235 for state-prohibited weeds.
For offences relating to regionally-controlled weeds and restricted weeds, maximum fines fell to $10,904.
While hay and silage contractors would be affected, neither the president of the Australian Fodder Industry Association or the Australian Agricultural Contractors Association were aware of the changes until contacted by Stock & Land.
The media also reported concerns that enforcement officers could enter properties without identifying themselves if it would be "inconvenient" to do so.
The Nationals Victorian leader Peter Walsh defended the provision and said it was unlikely to be abused and inspectors often found it difficult to contact farmers who lived far away from their farmland.
"What this legislation does is enable authorised officers to make sure that those farmers are good neighbours," Mr Walsh said.
"If they can't find them, and people can be very hard to find if they don't want to be found, they can actually go in and gather evidence."
Mr Walsh said most farmers were better neighbours than the government.
"The neighbours from hell are Parks Victoria and DELWP," he said.
"Public land managers are not good at controlling their pets, plants and animals because they've got a lot of land and they don't have the resources to do it."
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
