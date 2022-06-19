Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Weeds in fodder could land an $87,235 fine, sharing game meat still okay

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
June 19 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONFUSION: New legislation that updated 11 different agricultural laws was passed with the support of the opposition.

The Victorian government, with National Party backing, has quadrupled noxious weed penalties to more than $87,000 while simultaneously triggering mass confusion leaving hunters fearful of being fined for sharing game meat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.