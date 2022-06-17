Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

AgriSafe hits the saleyards to promote farmer health

Annabelle Cleeland
By Annabelle Cleeland
June 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Healthy: Agricultural health nurses Brad Allott and Sue Crowther, with Ruffy beef producer, Rick Laycock, at the recent cattle sale.

A new farmer health clinic aimed at early detection of health impacts from agrichemical use is being opened in Euroa.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annabelle Cleeland

Annabelle Cleeland

Journalist

Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.