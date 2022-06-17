A new farmer health clinic aimed at early detection of health impacts from agrichemical use is being opened in Euroa.
Specialist agricultural nurses attended the recent Euroa cattle sale to promote the AgriSafe Clinics, which is a 90-minute health test including blood glucose and cholesterol levels, hearing and vision screening, skin checks, and urine testing.
Agrisafe clinician and community health nurse Sue Crowther said the aim was to promote the new clinic based in Euroa and to discuss how farmers can improve their overall health.
Ms Crowther said the agrichemical exposure testing and education surrounding occupational risk, exposures, and safety was a major drawcard to the clinic for concerned farmers.
"We get a lot of buy-in with agrichemical testing because farmers are worried about their chemical exposure," she said.
"A finger prick blood test can tell us some of the chemicals they've been exposed to."
The agrichemical analyser looks at individuals' exposure to Cholinesterase inhibiting chemicals, like fungicides, pesticides and vet chemicals, which Ms Crowther said could determine their level of exposure and potential health impact.
"Cholinesterase inhibiting chemicals can lead to Parkinson's and neuromuscular disease," she said.
"A lot of people might think about the herbicides or pesticides they're putting into the spray units but not what's on the grain seed dressing when they're sowing grain.
"They are filling up hoppers and unconsciously could be breathing that in so the chemical testing can give us an awareness to that exposure and encourage the use of PPE (personal protective equipment)."
She reflected on a case with a farmer who had a high level of chemical exposure after sweeping out a truck that had transported grain.
"He was diligent with his PPE but he hadn't thought about the risk at that time," she said.
Ms Crowther said the reason for attending the cattle sale was to promote the new monthly clinic to local farmers.
"We want to get farmers on board and let them know what we offer," she said.
"One of our biggest challenges is having clinicians capable of doing it and that means an experienced registered nurse who has gone on to do agriculture health and medicine."
Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.
