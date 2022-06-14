Stock & Land
Widespread declines in milk production across all Australian dairy regions

June 14 2022 - 1:00am
FUTURE: Structural issues could limit a rebound in global milk production growth. Photo by Shutterstock/Alena Demidyuk.

While global milk production is set to have decreased for at least four consecutive quarters - from quarter three in 2021 to the current quarter two in 2022 - expectations of weakening demand are creating a scenario for moderate price declines in dairy commodities during the second half of 2022, Rabobank said in its latest global Dairy Quarterly report.

