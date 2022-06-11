Stock & Land
Wool classer Graham Jenke notches up 50 years in the industry

By Catherine Miller
June 11 2022 - 8:00am
Strathalbyn wool classer Graham Jenke puts his 50 year stencil onto the Wirreanda/SH clip at Tungkillo owned by his brother-in-law Richard Hentschke. It was the first clip that he ever classed more than 50 years ago.

Fifty years is a long time in any profession but Strathalbyn wool classer Graham Jenke still loves working in the sheds.

