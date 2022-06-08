Rising flu and COVID-19 cases has forced the cancellation of a sheep and cattle conference in central Victoria.
The BestWool/BestLamb and BetterBeef Conference was scheduled to take place on June 16 in Bendigo, but was canned this week due to illness.
One week out from the scheduled event, Agriculture Victoria said COVID-19 and flu classes across the community had resulted in key stakeholders being unable to attend the conference.
In an effort to bring some of the conference speakers to producers, Agriculture Victoria said it would develop a series of regional and digital activities.
People holding tickets for the 2022 event will be contacted to arrange refunds.
Planning has already commenced for the 2023 conference.
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
