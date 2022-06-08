Stock & Land
Agriculture Victoria's BestWool/BestLamb and Better Beef conference cancelled due to flu cases

Rob Muirhead
Rob Muirhead
June 8 2022 - 7:00am
CANCELLED: Agriculture Victoria has cancelled the 2022 BestWool/BestLamb and BetterBeef Conference due to rising COVID cases.

Rising flu and COVID-19 cases has forced the cancellation of a sheep and cattle conference in central Victoria.

