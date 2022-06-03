A typical winter yarding with a bit of everything for buyers was seen at Colac for its June store sale held on Friday, despite some buyers being cautious on crossbreeds.
Agents yarded around 950 cattle, with a substantial run of spring drop weaner cattle on offer, and lighter cattle across the board being in strong demand.
Advertisement
Charles Stewart and Company, Colac auctioneer Jamie McConaughy said the run of weaners were of "outstanding quality and had sold accordingly".
He praised the quality of lots, which were suitable for a variety of uses.
"All in all, if you had weight, there was suitable to cattle here to go into feedlots, and it was actually very, very good if you had breeding intentions."
"But some off types and types of cattle towards the end of the sale were probably very buyable and we probably haven't seen that for quite some time.
"It is consistent with with a winter program."
READ MORE:
Mr McConaughy also said the sale consisted of many crossbreeds which somewhat struggled to gain interest.
"As expected this time of year out of this area, you do get a lot of crossbred cattle, [and] a lot of Friesian cattle and things were probably a little bit tougher towards the end of the sale on those on those types," he said.
"The main reason for that is it gets very wet here, particularly south of Colac over winter, and buyers are very selective in what they take going forward in terms of cattle purchases."
The value of cattle was also up a little from last month's sale, which Charles Stewart Dove director auctioneer Shelby Howard described were about $100 to $150 dearer per head on average.
"We've picked up where we left on the last sale... today we're certainly back where it was and those little cattle were in strong demand," Mr Howard said.
"People want to buy a lot of these little cattle for backgrounding and the cattle that are around 300 to 350 kilograms were very strong.
"There was limited heavy cattle here today but a lot of genuine, proper seven to eight month weaners were real good."
Mr Shelby also highlight a number of pens being sold by vendor Johanna River Trading as a stand out.
"Johanna River Trading had 101 cattle here, and I bought back the top two pens of 348 kilos and 315 kilos and the 43 [Angus weaner steers] over the two pens made $2360 a head," he said.
"That's a great result and those cattle are just going to go back up to a northern client and in a way we look out for those folks that do a good job of those proper weaners."
Advertisement
Many local graziers and feedlotters attended, with agents saying that they would not be surprised if buyers also sent many purchases to outside the Colac Otways shire, plus going interstate.
For local vendor Melinda Kambovski, the sale of her cattle meant a major step towards running sheep on her Meredith property.
"We are selling to downsize our cattle for sheep instead," Ms Kambovski said.
"It was less to do with prices for us, and more that we just wanted to get rid of the stock that focus on our sheep studs," she said.
Ms Kambovski sold a number of lots of Angus cattle, with one pen of four PTIC Angus heifers selling for $2480 a head and a pen of eight Angus cows sold for $2480 a head.
"For me, sheep are easier for me, and my brother, who ran Angus cattle had sadly passed away last year," she said.
Advertisement
"For me, I'm better built for sheep."
Other significant sales included C Rodda, who sold six Angus steers, 336kg, for 595 cents a kilogram or $2000.
Grub Pastoral sold 10 Angus steers, 304kg for 658c/kg or $2000 and a pen of four Charolais heifers, 581c/kg or 294kg.
Bull Dust Park sold nine Angus steers, 351kg, for 609c/kg or $2140.
TJ Gore sold four Speckle Park steers, 358kg, for 614c/kg or $2200.
S Lawson sold three Speckle Park/Friesian steers, 358kg for 528c/kg or $1890.
Advertisement
More to come...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.