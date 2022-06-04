Here's a couple of lifestyle blocks in Victoria with outstanding views you might have had your own eyes on, which have sold well.
Neither of them have homes, well not a home you might choose to live in, but they feature incredible views and their own waterfalls.
Kelvin Views in the Strathbogie Ranges near Euroa which is in the north-east of the state and sold last month for $1.85m.
This working farm is set across 110 hectares (272 acres).
Perhaps it was the pitch from the inspired agents at Nutrien Harcourts which won the result - "As close to heaven as you'll get," they gushed.
The block has the waterfall and a swimming hole and is bordered by the Gardener Ranges National Park.
The farm's creek has never run dry in the 77 years of current family ownership.
It has good fencing and gates, a three-bay hay shed, water tank and small silo.
Pick your own home sites as power is available at the boundary.
Or, an even million dollars has given a lucky buyer a slice of Mount Best land, overlooking Wilsons Promontory.
Agents from Elders dialled it down a little for this one, calling it "the best of Mt Best".
The 72ha (177ac) getaway has a long frontage to the Franklin River.
It is also at the end of a No Through road if the buyer was chasing peace and quiet out up here in the bush.
It does have an existing old home which has generously been described as a fixer-upper.
Power is connected to the property and there is a pump and licence for stock and domestic water from the river.
Cattle have been grazed here by previous owners.
Camp or enjoy the waterfalls, rocky cascades and tree ferns.
Foster is 17km away, Melbourne is a couple of hours.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
