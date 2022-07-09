The Australian movie Rams had its fair share of stars, with Michael Caton and Sam Neill playing two estranged brothers in Western Australia who look over their own Dorset Horn flocks.
It proved to be a prime opportunity for Robert Grieves.
Advertisement
He is the stud principal of the Hillend Dorset Horn stud, Clarkes Hill, and was approached prior to filming to lease some of his rams to use on set.
Mr Grieves was so dedicated to helping the film makers out that he drove from his central Victorian property to Mt Barker, 50 kilometres north of the WA city of Albany, in an eight-day turnaround.
But while the film helped with recognition for the rare sheep breed, Mr Grieves said more needed to be done to enhance it.
READ MORE:
"We feel we are flying the flag for the Dorset Horn breed, and always enjoy taking them to Bendigo for the Australian Sheep & Wool Show," Mr Grieves said.
"There's only about 13 or 14 registered studs left in Australia and I think we might be down to 400-odd registered stud ewes in the country alone."
He said while those figures in Australia were disappointing for one of the oldest foundation British breeds, he was glad people continued to be keen to learn about the breed's history.
"Hopefully we'll take some Dorset Horns up there to Bendigo this year - perhaps a couple of rams and a couple of maiden ewes," he said.
"I'll also wander around the trade stalls this year, talk to people and find out what's going on with new industry developments."
Mr Grieves said that one challenge in the past year, aside form the sudden cancellation of last year's show, was the appearance of slugs on his sowing and grass paddocks, which he hadn't seen as an issue until recently.
"[I am keen] to see how those people at the trades hall deal with those issues like slugs, mice and other things that pop up along those lines," he said.
"It'd be good to just get up there and catch up with people on things too, I think to get back to a bit of normality back into life considering last year's cancellation."
This year will also see Mr Grieves judging Poll Dorsets at a major show for the first time which he said would be a career highlight for him.
It's all part of flying the flag for a sheep breed which he believes gives much value to the nation's wool industry.
"I'm looking forward to representing the industry, and taking part of a major show in this way will be special for me," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.