Farmers fear Agriculture Victoria is "abandoning" red meat research at its multi-million dollar Hamilton SmartFarm research property as its research capacity is slashed across the industry.
The comments come as the State Government claws $3.6 billion in savings by cutting 109 positions from Agriculture Victoria, including 52 positions from the feedbase, animal nutrition performance and soil teams.
Opposition agriculture spokesman and Victorian Nationals leader Peter Walsh said Agriculture Victoria now had less staff than the Department of Premier and Cabinet, which had grown from 370 staff in 2013-14 to 966 by June 30 last year.
The staff cuts has several farming groups concerned the Hamilton research facility would also be on the chopping block, despite millions of dollars spent on building the facility.
"There has been a slow burn and deliberate approach by the Victorian Government to wind-down and wind-back the facility at Hamilton over the last ten years," Leading sheepmeat industry representative Tim Leeming said.
"The facility is now far from its capability from a staffing and funding point of view, and really turned it from a viable research institute to a vulnerable sales asset."
He said "its short-sighted and disappointing" move was a "heavy blow" to the resilience of the red meat manufacturing industry, which was valued at $4.4 billion annually.
Sources within the department said the facility had been "hamstrung" by a focus on "full cost recovery" of all research and partnerships undertaken at the centre and an exodus of senior research scientists.
"If you're going to innovate you need to invest and its unrealistic to think that you can always obtain full cost recovery," Mr Leeming said.
"If you want to grow your industry and its outputs its simply naive and irresponsible not to put the resources and energy back into it.
"South West Victoria has the highest concentration of red meat in the country and economic leader of all the agricultural commodities in Victoria.
"This move away from the research will mean the industry is solely reliant on private-sector research - so we will need to ask where is this research coming from and is it pushing innovation or a product."
Agriculture Victoria has reduced the output of research papers, with departmental annual reports showing peer-reviewed research papers had fallen by 34 per cent in the past decade to 264 in 2020-21.
Dobie farmer and former president of the Grasslands Society of Southern Australia Charles de Fegely said the SmartFarm was home to groundbreaking research, including the long-term phosphate experiment and Lifetime Wool.
"The phosphate trial provided help to increase the viability, production and profit of producers after the wool market crashed - it's a tragedy there is virtually no research or innovation," Mr de Fegely said.
"With another 40 staff expected to go out of the department, it is whittling down research capabilities which will impact the industry for a very long time."
In 2012, $3.5 million was invested to establish a Red Meat Innovation Centre at the Hamilton site, which included a "state-of-the-art" facility that calculates lamb's feed conversion, lean meat yield and carcase quality.
"In the end, it has been barely used because it doesn't matter what the facility is like, if you don't have good staff doing good research, it all falls over," Mr de Fegely said.
"Unfortunately the government is not looking forward, it's looking at right now."
Southwest Victoria Beef and Lamb Producer Ben Young said south west Victoria was losing its capacity to do important red meat research to help improve productivity.
"The more staffing levels are eroded, particularly in research, the facility's capacity to do this research into the future will be vastly reduced," Mr Young said.
"The centre has a state-of-the-art feed and methane research centre that could be conducting methane reduction and feed conversion work, but is currently extremely under- utilised in a time when methane reduction is front and centre of public concern.
"You would think, considering the great times we are experiencing in the red meat and diary sectors currently, that now would be a good time to invest more in this research that can improve animal health and welfare, increase food security. which the pandemic has brought into sharp focus, and enable us to capitalise on the potential of our high-rainfall region."
Rural Industry Skill Training Centre chief executive Bill Hamill said, whose campus is based at the Hamilton facility, said it would be disappointing to lose
"We have had a great relationship with Agriculture Victoria who makes their facilities available to us, which we utilise for student training," Mr Hamill said.
"The lead researchers of the lifetime wool program were at this site..... and from 2003-2006 that was delivered to over 5000 producers across Australia.
Research can have a huge impact on the industry if it is taken to the producers in a comprehensible way.
"You can look down a corridor here and say there are not too many people but with COVID you need to take into consideration a lot of workplaces have staff off-site."
Agriculture Victoria acting head of research Traci Griffin said Agriculture Victoria had recently destocked Merino breeders after reviewing the livestock mix at the Hamilton SmartFarm and moving toward a maternal composite flock "that more aligns with industry red meat production systems".
"Some of the Merino flock have been sold, with some moved to our Rutherglen site. Overall our sheep numbers remain the same," Ms Griffin said.
Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.
