Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Vic Nats defy Joyce's signal net zero emissions target may be abandoned.

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
May 24 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NET ZERO:

Victorian Nationals leader Peter Walsh says the party continues to support a target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.