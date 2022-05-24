Kyneton's monthly store cattle sale saw a jump in numbers as producers weighed up keeping spring-drop calves through winter, according to one leading agent.
"We saw a big spike in numbers- producers are at a crossroads as to whether they accept the price or take the cattle through winter," Elders Kyneton auctioneer Dean Coxon said.
"If they are going to get 600-700c/kg for these spring-drop calves, they are not going to take them through winter.
"I think most people would be happy not to have them, through the winter, at that sort of money."
Agents yarded 1024 head of cattle.
McGrath Rodwell auctioneer Kieran McGrath said the spring-drop calves presented very well and sold for up to seven hundred cents a kilogram.
"Our yearling cattle sold particularly well, in that they made 580-590c/kg to pretty solid competition," Mr McGrath said.
Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan and Albury, NSW commission buyer Duncan Brown were active on all classes of cattle, with meatworks also in attendance.
"You had a few locals in the job," he said.
"Those fellas didn't get it all their own way, they had to punch them out a bit - so it was a pretty good result."
Elders Ballarat, SEJ, Leongatha and butchers, including Ballarat Meat Company, also took several drafts of cattle for clients.
Mr McGrath said the May sale saw several large annual drafts, presented by local producers.
Mr Coxon said there was only a handful of heavier cattle, with pens quickly dropping off to spring-drop weaners weighing around 300kg.
"We don't have a lot of feedlot cattle at Kyneton, except for a few times in the year," Mr Coxon said.
There were several new buyers in the gallery.
"Brian Kyle (SEJ) hasn't been a regular, but it was good to see him here," he said.
Heavier weaners made between 650-660c/kg, while lighter steers made up to 700c/kg.
"We can't expect more than that, coming into another wet, cold winter, hopefully."
Heifers kept pace with the steer portion of the sale.
"Heifer prices were pretty good," he said.
"There was a pen made $2220 for some calves that were 317kg, they are obviously going to the paddock to go with a bull but its big cents per kilogram."
Brian Milton, Sutton Grange, sold 12 Adameluca and Barwidgee-blood steers, 420kg, for $2560 or 609c/kg.
D and A Travis sold 12 Adameluca-blood steers, 369kg, for $2420 or 655c/kg.
Treggarron sold nine Barwidgee-blood steers, 481kg, for $2840 or 590c/kg.
Rush Bros sold 17 Adameluca-blood steers, 315kg, for $2100 or 666c/kg.
PC and MD Bruton sold its first pen of 19 Adameluca-blood steers, 330kg, for $2100 or 636c/kg.
Their seconds, 16 steers, 288kg, sold for $2020 or 701c/kg.
The third pen of nine, 272kg, sold for $1880 or 691c/kg.
J and M Dunn sold 16 Weemalah and Adameluca-blood steers, 330kg, for $2220 or 672c/kg
Maylands sold 17 Banquet-blood steers, 321kg, for $2260 or 704c/kg.
Their seconds, 16, av 284kg, sold for $2040 or 718c/kg.
M. O'Connor sold nine Adameluca -blood steers for $1880 or 723c/kg.
W.L. Coxon sold 16 Jarobee and Reilands-blood steers, 334kg, for $2280 or 682c/kg.
G and D Murray sold 12 Weemalah-blood steers, 341kg, for $2160 or 633c/kg.
D. Shaw sold 11 Banquet-blood weaners, 360kg, for $2400 or 590c/kg.
Hunt Brothers sold three steers, 210kg, $2000 or 952c/kg.
A.M McCarthy Woodlands sold 13 High Spa-blood steers, 311kg, for $2100 or 675/kg.
The Active Corp, Glendene sold 11 Adameluca-blood steers, 290kg, for $2100 or 724c/kg.
Bolinda Springs sold 15 Adameluca-blood steers, 502kg, for $2900 or 577c/kg.
Their seconds, nine steers, 480kg, sold for $2780 or 579c/kg.
R. Taylor sold 21 Limousin/Angus-steers, 285kg, for $2000 or 701c/kg.
R Cudlipp sold 13 Te Mania and Adameluca-blood steers, 320kg, for $2100 or 656c/kg.
Tregarron sold five heifers, 444kg, for $2420 or 545c/kg.
J and M Dunn sold 10 heifers, 325kg, for $1940 or 596c/kg.
A. Hauke sold 15 Weemalah-blood heifers, 311kg, for $1900 or 610c/kg.
WL Coxon sold 13 heifers, 317kg for $220 or 700c/kg.
Bruton sold 12 heifers, 295kg, sold for $1960 or 664c/kg.
Rush Brothers sold 19 heifers, 262kg, for $1820 or 694c/kg.
G and D Murray sold seven Weemalah-blood heifers, 273kg, for $1570 or 575c/kg.
Footprint Foods sold 10 by 10 cows and calves for $3125.
Overton Park sold nine by nine Weemalah and Adameluca-blood cows, with calves at foot, for $3160.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
