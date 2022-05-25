Stock & Land
Home/Markets

Sheep, lamb market shows signs of struggle heading into winter

By Leann Dax
May 25 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ATTENDEES: Geoff Power, Orroroo, SA, and Sandy Martin, Jamestown, SA, at the Jamestown sheep market on Thursday last week.

The lamb market is showing mixed trends and is struggling to hold its form heading into winter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.