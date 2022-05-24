Enoch Bergmann has gained quite the following on YouTube, with many of his videos speaking about his love for cows and his love of the Angus industry.
The veterinarian based in Esperance, WA, sees around 50,000 subscribers on social media, where his educational videos show some of the processes he goes through in treating cows.
While educating the masses is how his videos are described, he also likes to see communication as the key to promoting protein benefits.
In a speech at the Te Mania Sustainable Beef Production workshops held in southwest Victoria, he says communication is particularly important especially when he meets vegans.
He encourages other meat producers, veterinarians, and anyone in a protein-based industry to talk to them and learn about regeneration, arguing that the size of a cowherd is dictated by the size of the cow paddock, which in turn is dictated by what landowners do with their land.
"The power to produce protein is about empathy and communication," he said.
"I joke around when I fly in planes a lot, and I often befriend people when I say I am a veterinarian, they keep telling me they love animals."
"They sometimes want to reinforce that, and sometimes I meet people that they say they are vegan, and then I would tell them that I am a veterinarian and I struggle to eat wheat products,"
Dr Bergmann grew up in eastern Colorado in a system he describes as where "the bison and antelope play" and stresses that grazing systems underpin biodiversity.
He says that it is sometimes easy for broader society to get into the rhetoric that all livestock producers are doing something terrible and exploiting animals, but while he isn't against cropping, believes wheat-based farming encourages more monoculture on the land.
"When we are confronted by someone that doesn't see production like we do, or showing thjen something that is a bit sensationalist, because it is sensationalist to someone who has never seen it, it reinforces their perception on how they see us," he said.
"So whenever I meet a vegan, I really, earnestly, just want them to be my best friend."
He says there is a sense of being in an echo chamber when talking to communities who may not know much about livestock farmers and producers who only know, and it goes both ways.
"It used to be that every person that we knew from our father, or their mother, their grandmother and our friends were on the farm, but fewer and fewer of us are carrying the can," he said.
"Everyone is busy pushing their cause with information and money."
But if more people are open to educating themselves about agriculture, or more specifically, the red meat industry is an excellent way to grow biodiversity.
He also points to a 2013 SuperBowl ad by Ram Trucks, which focused the importance of farming in US.
Dr Bergmann said it was a great example of how agriculture can engage with the wider population and show that farmers are doing good for the planet.
"[This commercial] wanted to associate their brand with you, showing honesty, dependability, strength," he said.
"The pendulum has swung, and I think it was a fun thing to vilify farmers there for a while or make us sound like the bad guy.
"But I think it is coming back the other way, and I do believe to save this planet, and the worse thing that we can do is think that we are the cause of those bad things happening."
