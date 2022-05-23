Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

EOFY sees Bairnsdale producers turn off cattle for plenty of willing buyers

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated May 23 2022 - 3:55am, first published 2:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Numbers at Bairnsdale's monthly store cattle sale jumped on Friday, as the financial year draws to a close.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.