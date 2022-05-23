A leading genomics scientist says farmers are becoming more aware of genomics in their breeding operations.
In an extensive presentation to a forum focused on sustainable beef production put on by Angus herd collective Team Te Mania, Dr Newton spoke about how dairy genetic practices can help many other areas of the livestock sector.
She said over 90 per cent of dairy bulls born in the last five years, and registered for artificial insemination (AI) went through genomic testing, and there has been a good uptake of genomic tools from dairy farmers, with three in four farmers are using breeding values in semen purchasing decisions
She outlined as well as more focus on on genomics with females as well.
"If we look at our commercial females, around four per cent of those animals are being genomic tested [and] that rate is actually doubled in the last two years,
"It's currently a big dairy industry priority to make genomic testing of females mainstream."
The practice of AI is also looking to be increasing, with 1.75 million straws of dairy semen being sold in the 2020-21 financial year, while there is more awareness of Australia's national dairy indices which measures diary traits like production, health, fertility, and longevity.
During her presentation Dr Newton outlined that while beef and dairy cows breeding may seem like separate industries, the principles remain the same.
She said that there were similar ideologies when talking about a modern breeding goals for both beef and dairy industries.
"It's an animal that has a long and productive life," she said.
"We want [cows] to be an efficient converter, to feed more profit, to always get in calf, to never get sick, to have good confirmation, to have high standards of animal welfare, to have low greenhouse gas emissions, and to be ethically sound."
Inbreeding is also increasing, which Dr Newton said it was important that farmers were needing a better understanding of the its implications.
"We can see is that the rate of inbreeding has increased quite a lot since the introduction of genomic selection," she said.
She said ensuring farmers are equipped with tools to be able to make informed breeding decisions to control inbreeding was an key research area in the future.
When asked about how large or heavy cows could become at a forum later in the day of the Team Te Mania workshops she emphasised that not "all cows are created equal" and called on farmers to rely on data to get better results.
"If we have two 600 kilogram cows... we could expect them to eat the same amount of feed, but the truth is, they wont," she said.
"So we have the opportunity there to make an informed choice about which animal is eating less."
She also said there is good opportunities for investment in both the uptake in tools in the industry and improvement in occupational approaches and methodology, and industry are looking at grow genomic testing mainstream.
Specifically to the dairy industry, Dr Newton said there were also aims to have 300,000 dairy females to get a genomic test by 2025.
"In terms of our DairyBio research program that is happening in the next five years... as the cost of genomic testing is decreasing and our reference [cow] populations are growing, we've certainly got more opportunities to continue to do research to better improve genomic reliabilities and the computational approaches we use in genomic prediction," she said
