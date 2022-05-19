Stock & Land
Yulecart sheep producer fined for animal cruelty

Updated May 20 2022 - 12:24am, first published May 19 2022 - 11:48pm
SUCCESSFUL PROSECUTION: Agriculture Victoria has mounted another successful animal cruelty prosecution, this time involving flystruck sheep

A western Victorian farmer has pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court to animal cruelty and aggravated cruelty to his sheep.

