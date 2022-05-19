The trend of recent large yardings and strong buyer competition within saleyards have continued on at the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange Mortlake store sale this Thursday.
Agents yarded a total of 5664 cattle at what was a well attended auction with much more registered bidders
Nutrien auctioneer Josh McDonald said the big turn out with around 80 registered bidders was encouraging competitive bidding throughout the day.
He noted that heavier steers in particular at the beginning of the sale saw great interest and good prices, while some weaner and yearling cattle pens with an average weight of 300 kilograms were regularly made 700 cents per kilogram.
"All our heavy steers which we started off were very, very deer and the heavier they were out the more money they were making cents per kilo," he said.
"In fact it was probably one of the dearer sales compared to last month while the weaner cattle were very much dear too"
Mr McDonald said the reasoning of the prices was the need for feedlotters wanting to turn some cattle out a bit quicker than normal, but a wider range of buyers kept things interesting through the sale.
"Heading into winter down here, they want to try and get those cattle in and out as quick as I can," he said.
"Feedlotters were very into the heavier cattle, but there were a few northern orders, a few commission buyers, a few company buyers are here too.
"There is a small percentage staying local too, but definitely the majority are heading north."
Elders stock agent Bruce Redpath also commended the solidness of the sale as well as the wide competition from buyers, particularly from feedlotters who were all bidding on the quality yarding.
"It's been very, very solid again, here at Mortlake," he said.
"The grown steers, I would have thought could have been a bit dearer than our last sale, while best Angus weaners would have been a bit dearer but very firm,
"Grown heifers growing are being quite firm and being bought by people to take home and join with a lot of buyers seeing another good day the office."
Mr Redpath also said the large yarding seemed to be a result of many vendors having small lots at the sale, with his agency having nearly 80 different vendors alone.
"This is just that time where we are coming towards the end of the financial year and around the western district it is getting cold and not wet yet with some parts still dry,
"We have cattle here from as far away as Nhill where its been a little dry is dry was actually.
Vendors had mixed reasoning on why they were selling cattle as well with Marj Hickey, Messmate, Timboon saying high costs meant they wanted to sell their cattle earlier than normal.
"We were going to keep all our heifers this year but with lack of fertilizer and prices starting to rise we have just decided to sell half of our heifers," she said.
"It is fantastic to see a lot of people here though, and we sold some weaners and have some steers here too, because we couldn't fit them all on last month."
More to come...
