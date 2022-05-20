Feedlotters clashed during the opening lanes of Ballarat's monthly store cattle sale on Friday.
Rising-two-year-old steers sold to a top price of $3440 a head at the Central Victoria Livestock Exchange where agents yarded 3990 cattle.
Loddon View Holdings sold the top-priced pen of 21 Angus grown steers, 710kg, for $3440 or 484 cents a kilogram.
Feedlot orders by Thomas Foods International, Teys Charlton and JBS underpinned the first two-dozen pens of the market.
The Mason family of Stonehill Partners, Ascot, sold 18 Angus steers, 640kg, for $3320 or 518c/kg, and eight Charolais steers, 579kg, for $3220 or 556c/kg.
Buyers described the yarded as a "winter-like market" with cattle beginning to show the signs of cooler weather.
Account Ashgrove sold a consignment of 51 Angus steers, 398kg, for $2630 or 660c/kg.
The Gleeson family of Carrahil, Clarendon, sold 26 Angus steers, 381kg, for $2540 or 661c/kg.
South Gippsland buyer Don Bowman, Elders Korumburra, was among the the volume buyers in the first hour of the sale, purchasing about 60 cattle, 20-22 months, at 500kg or more, for clients back home.
Queenslander Bill Burton, Mort & Co, was active during the weaner steer run of the sale.
In the weaner section, Springvale Farming sold eight steers, 411kg, for $2590 or 630c/kg.
JD Shanahan sold 12 steers, 393kg, for $2520 or 641c/kg, while GA Critch & Co sold the first pen of the weaner draft with 17 steers, 372kg, knocked down to Teys for $2450 or 658c/kg.
P Towart sold 12 steers, 295kg, for $2110 or 715c/kg.
*More to come
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
