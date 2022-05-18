Lamb supply hampered by a rough Bass Strait as saleyard prices rally

A supply shortage is continuing to push the lamb market forward with big moves in general price trends in the past week.
The extremely wet start to May has placed some pressure on NSW markets as numbers in the north decline.
Meanwhile, in southern Victoria, abattoirs felt the impact of lambs not arriving from Tasmania due to extremely rough seas with ships unable to sail.
The latest data from the saleyard sector highlights how supply of heavy lambs is higher than the pool of domestic lambs and light lambs, and this is having a big influence on price trends.
At Wagga Wagga, NSW, it was evident with shorn young lambs fueling the bidding as prices raised $10 higher.
The top price was $302 for big second-cross lambs weighing an estimated 36 kilograms, while the next run of big lambs sold at $280 to $298.
Despite some excellent quality and weight on offer, there were fewer pens weighing more than 30kg carcass weight.
Carcase weight prices averaged 776c/kg to 842c/kg.
Premium price results were recorded for lamb and mutton in opening sales as markets came under pressure from limited supplies in the south and plainer types as the season progresses.
The standout sale on Monday was Bendigo where Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service indicated plainer quality and stronger buyer competition made it difficult to quote as prices continued to build through the sale.
Heavy lambs and quality trade lambs were quoted $10 to $15 dearer and quality pens gained momentum as the sale progressed with latter sales surging $30 a head.
Heavy export lambs sold from $235 to $284 at an estimated 775c/kg cwt.
However, plainer domestic lambs and lighter types showed little price movement, with buyers very selective about carcase finish.
The better-bred store lambs were pricier and sold from $122 to $149.
The sheep market was substantially dearer on limited supply.
Some trade weight Merinos punched above their weight and sold for more than 700c/kg cwt.
Heavy mutton ranged from 600-680c/kg cwt, with the bulk selling to a major northern processor
The same day at Dubbo, NSW, the best heavy lambs weighing more than 26kg cwt were chased harder by exporters and were listed $8 to $10 dearer.
Export shorn lambs reached $261 to average 730c/kg cwt.
Trade lambs bounced $15 to average 790c/kg to 840c/kg cwt.
Ballarat's market on Tuesday offered an exceptional line up of big extra heavy lambs.
Lead runs surged $10 with the heaviest pen recording a top price of $312.
Trade lambs improved by $12, selling from $150-$206.
