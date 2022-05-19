Primary producers and people working in agriculture are being urged to take a photo of something quirky, unusual or interesting which highlights why they love the ag industry.
Central Victorian grazier John Mayes captured a crackle of cockatoos on his security camera at his Heathcote property.
In another instance, Mr Mayes also captured what appears to be a small bird on the back of one of his sheep looking into the camera.
Meanwhile, Gippsland farmer Janet Stevens snapped a photo of Ned the Kelpie with an Aussie White onboard a quad.
"Apparently not concerned about the price of fuel," Ms Stevens, Bengworden, said.
Another Gippsland grazier, Ann-Marie Davies captured Keith Davies walking alongside his horse, Obe, and one of their four dogs, Freckle, at their Gelantipy property.
Would you like your photo in Stock & Land?
Hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram, email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or send it via Facebook.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
