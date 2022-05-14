Jackungah Speckle Park and invited vendors welcomed more than 200 registered bidders from all states and worldwide to the second Blueprint Opportunity Sale on Friday night.
It was a 12-month-old female late in the heifer offering that took the top-priced female title in Lot 27.
Advertisement
Lot 27 - Jackungah HS E11 Codiak Pink S21 - was a daughter of Champagne Codiak Pink and a class winner at the recent Sydney Royal Easter Show, she was secured for $40,000 by Tim Bell, Pemberton Speckle Parks, Glenquarry, NSW.
READ MORE:
The second top-priced heifer was Lot 3A, a pick of the ET heifers, being secured by new breeder Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Speckle Parks, Shepparton for $28,000.
Lot 3A was Jackungah Luos Secret R12, who was the recent Junior Champion heifer at Sydney Royal Easter Show last month, out of Glengarry Luo's Secret.
The third top-priced Lot was Lot 22 - Jackungah E11 Codiak Pink S11 - purchased by JAD Speckle Park, Yeoval, NSW, for $27,000 through Elite Livestock auctions.
Fourth top-priced heifer was Lot 15 Hanging Rock Hyacinth R17 $25000, to Pigeon Hills Speckle Park, Tasmania, also through Elite Livestock.
Out of Hanging Rock Heather P01, who vendors Hanging Rock Speckle Park sold a flush for in last year's Blueprint sale for $32,000.
In the cows Lot 21 - Ewyn L27 Melissa Q19 - a 3-in-1 unit sold to Northern Speckle Parks through Elite Livestock auctions for $34,000.
In the bulls it was Lot 15 - Jackungah Saddle Up S13 $16,000 through Elite Livestock Auctions into Gippsland to an undisclosed buyer.
Lot 15 was a March-20-drop Embryo from Canadian sire, Mt Bar Eddie The Eagle out of the Codiak Pink female line.
Second top-priced bull was Lot 36 - Jackungah Royality R02 - to the Davie Family, Shepparton, for $15,000.
The pick of the T-drop calves sold for $25,000 to Anden Speckle Park, Willangie, through Mulchay Nelson.
Anden Speckle Parks, also purchased the top-priced embryos, consigned by Ewyn Speckle Parks of Colgans Fraser CF 11F to Ewyn Sassafras P15, for $5,500.
The flush of last year's top-priced heifer Jackungah Koda Q17, from Betts Cattle Co, sold to Pemberton Speckle Parks for $16,000.
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.