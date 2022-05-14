Stock & Land
Jackungah Speckle Park stud attracts bids from a broad field of buyers

Jess Parker
Jess Parker
May 14 2022 - 8:00am
PICK OF THE PAIR: Lot 3A was secured by Cann Valley Speckle Parks

*Total Clearance of 23 bulls to $16,000, av $10,000

*Total Clearance of 30 females to $40,000, av $18,870

Jackungah Speckle Park and invited vendors welcomed more than 200 registered bidders from all states and worldwide to the second Blueprint Opportunity Sale on Friday night.

