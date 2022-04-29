Producers from the north-east headed to the small community of Warrenbayne on May 7 to learn about the livestock production and agroforestry.
The day saw the benefits of tree planting to provide shelter, but also land protection for livestock.
Dr Russell Washusen, Glenisla spoke about how his property never had an initial aim of carbon neutrality, but spoke about farm planning with forestry on his property.
He also took attendees onto his farm to demonstrate the journey reinvigorate from the late 70s to now, utilising trees like radiata pine.
At Warrenbayne Community hall, attendees heard about the University of Melbourne's Trees on Farms project and market opportunities for forestry farming.
Dr Margaret Jewell spoke about the status of Meat and Livestock Australia's CN30 program, looking to make the red meat industry carbon neutral by 2030.
