Labor's 'Ag Visa' policy affects all Australians

By Fiona Simson, National Farmers Federation President
May 10 2022 - 4:00am
COMMENT

Increasing wages would simply mean fewer Aussie farmers, and more imported produce on our supermarket shelves. It's rapidly fuelling Australia's cost of living crisis. Left unchecked, it will increase the number of Australians who can no longer afford to choose fresh fruit and veg.

Buried in the depths of Labor's Pacific Plan was a bitter pill for farmers. The 'Ag Visa' - needed to address agriculture's crippling workforce crisis and help farmers put food on supermarket shelves - would be scrapped.

