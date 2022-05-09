A bale of 15.4-micron wool has been donated and auctioned by the Australian Wool Network to raise money for the Michael Manion Wool Industry Foundation.
Wool buyers turned out in force to support the MMWIF - a charity which was established in 2015 that provides immediate support for rural families and children affected by illness or accident.
AWN showed its support for the MMWIF by auctioning the bale that was knocked down for 2400 cents a kilogram greasy by AWN southern NSW wool technical officer and auctioneer Cassie Baile.
Ms Baile said there was very good competition from the opening bid, with buyers very supportive of the foundation and showing spirited bidding.
Many of the bidders had a personal connection to Michael Manion, or 'Legg' as he was known.
After 43 years as a wool buyer, Mr Manion passed away at the age of 61 in 2014 after a short battle with cancer.
"The market has been very good for this type of wool for the past four to five months, so the quality of the wool and the personal connection the buyers have to the foundation ensured such a successful result,'' she said.
The successful purchaser, Techwool Trading's Stuart Bailey said he was very pleased to be able to support such a worthwhile foundation.
"Legg was a great bloke, and all the buyers are keen to support his legacy and the valuable work being done to help families in need,'' he said.
AWN NSW/Queensland state manager Mark Hedley said the company was very pleased to support the foundation, which had the ability to "cut through the red tape".
"When people are in need, there is often a lot of paperwork before any help arrives, but with this foundation, they are able to offer help straight away whether it's by paying rent or providing immediate cash for groceries,'' he said.
"This is a big part of why we are very happy to be involved as they are making a real difference to families in need.''
MMWIF director Peter Brice was very appreciative of AWN's actions to assist the charity.
"My sincere thanks to AWN for the very generous donation of this bale and, of course, to Cassie for a superb job in firing the buyers up to have a decent crack at the lot,'' he said.
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
