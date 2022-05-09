Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Michael Manion Wool Industry Foundation's wool sale donation by AWN

Rob Muirhead
By Rob Muirhead
Updated May 9 2022 - 4:42am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Wool Network wool technical officer/auctioneer Cassie Baile and Michael Manion Wool Industry Foundation director Peter Brice.

A bale of 15.4-micron wool has been donated and auctioned by the Australian Wool Network to raise money for the Michael Manion Wool Industry Foundation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Muirhead

Rob Muirhead

Journalist

Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.