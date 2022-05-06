Stock & Land

Yea monthly store sale's inflated yarding with early spring weaners

Annabelle Cleeland
Annabelle Cleeland
Updated May 6 2022 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
Cold conditions and strong prices lured spring weaners on the market early, resulting in a 3080-head yarding at Yea's monthly store sale on Friday.

