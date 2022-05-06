Cold conditions and strong prices lured spring weaners on the market early, resulting in a 3080-head yarding at Yea's monthly store sale on Friday.
Despite the increased yarding and the extremity of quality presented, agents called the sale firm on recent markets.
Heavy steers hit a high of $3070 a head, paid by commission buyer Duncan Brown, for eight Angus steers at 581kg, offered by Kaloomah Pastoral, with their second draft at 427kg fetching $2550.
Steers regarded as solid with spring-drop black weaner steers, from 260 to 290 kilograms, selling consistently from $1900 to a top of $2400.
Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan said with cold conditions setting in, producers were "taking the money" and reducing their stocking capacity ahead of winter.
"There were more people than usual selling spring drop weaners because we haven't had a season in the last couple of months," Mr Quinlan said.
"It's getting cold so it will be a hard winter with a lot of feeding so, with the prices where they are, producers are cashing in.
"There were four drafts of cattle with 150 head that averaged $1800 -$1900 for mixed-sex - they're taking the money."
He said it was the "usual suspects" underpinning the buyers gallery, with commission buyers Campbell Ross and Duncan Brown strong on medium weight cattle, and JBS' J & S feedlot, Garrison Cattle Feeders and Mort & Co vying for the heavy pens.
JBS buyers Jason Ronalds and dad, David Ronalds, purchased 69 Angus steers, av 515kg and 550 cents a kilogram.
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agent Anthony Delaney said it was an inflated May yarding, driven by a delayed autumn break.
"There was a handful of top quality pens of steers which tailed to plainer types, with most cattle either 500kg or 300kg, and little in that mid-range," Mr Delaney said.
"We are seeing the pinch of the season with this yarding, and while we had a twinkle of rain, people are selling their tail end of calves that were intended to be fattened because of the average autumn.
"We have had autumn calf sales straight to spring weaner sales as producers take the money early."
The early sale of well-bred weaner usually destined for spring markets lured local vendors to the market, with a significant portion of cattle acquired by local fatteners.
This included buyer David Luelf, Merinda Way, who was on a mission to buy weaner steers for fattening after being outbid "dear" online sales.
With quality feed across his Mansfield property, Mr Luelf said he "lost his patience" after finding online prices too expensive, and turned to Yea for quality heavy weaners.
He snagged 20 Angus steers, av 273kg, offered by Whanregarwen Pastoral, for $2160, drafted with another 42 head.
"I generally keep the property stock-free for a few months until autumn and then I have a crack," he said.
Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.
