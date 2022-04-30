Following the successful launch of the Muster Dogs mini-series earlier this year, the ABC have confirmed a second season of the documentary is in the pipeline.
The four-part series follows five Aussie graziers as they train five pedigree pups from the same litter to become champion muster dogs.
Advertisement
The series explores the benefit of using this unique Australian pedigree to muster stock after years of reliance on machines.
In series one, the iconic kelpie breed was front and centre, with the production team now looking for new participants to take on the challenge of training a Border Collie puppy.
READ MORE:
A spokesperson for Ambience Entertainment said they were excited to be in development for the second series and were on the look out for the next champion working dog handler.
"For the chosen participants, the journey to train this smart and loyal breed for mustering will create a unique bond, and a deeper understanding between human and dog, all under the watchful eye of respected trainers," the statement reads.
"The second series will continue to entertain and inform audiences about the ancient herding art form as well as tell the remarkable stories of graziers from across Australia as we explore the challenges facing their industry.
"If you have a passion for dog handling and work in regional Australia on a property with livestock, we want to hear from you."
If you think you've got what it takes to train Australia's next champion muster dog, email participants@ambienceentertainment.com with the following information:
(1) Full name and age (2) Location (3) Dog training experience (4) Why do you want to participate in the show? and (5) Tell us an interesting fact about yourself, your life, or your experiences.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.